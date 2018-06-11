South Africa: President Ramaphosa, Sign a Moratorium to Stop Farm Evictions

analysis

Protesters occupy the N1 and advance on police throwing rocks during protests in De Doorns, South Africa, 10 January 2013. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Mr President, more than 20,000 people threatened by farm evictions in the Western Cape are calling on you to keep a promise you made in Paarl in 2014: that there will be a moratorium, an immediate ban on legal and illegal farm evictions.

Dear President Ramaphosa,

We have been following your remarks about farm dwellers since you were sworn in as the President of South Africa. In response to questions posed to your State of the Nation Address (SONA), you stated that labour tenants would be one of three categories targeted for expropriation without compensation.

It appears you have acknowledged the plight of farmworkers and farm dwellers. However, do you recognise that you can be held to your public commitments to ensure labour tenants get back their land?

Following the massive farmworkers' strike in De Doorns...