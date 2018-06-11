11 June 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Release List of 59 Sponsors of Terrorism in Akwa Ibom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Tolani Dada

Uyo — Worried by the activities of militant groups indulging in killings, kidnappings, armed robbery and other violent crimes in parts of Akwa Ibom State, the police command headquarters has released a list of no fewer than 59 suspects alleged to be ring leaders and sponsors of insecurity in the state.

This followed persistent crises of insecurity in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government Areas in which four Church leaders and one official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were kidnapped for ransom last week in Uruk Ata 2 community.

Also, the hoodlums torched seven houses and killed eight people suspected to be Police informants and abducted two female University students of Obong University, a private institution at Obong Ntak village in Etim Ekpo local government area.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday (Sunday), the commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, confirmed the release of the abducted Obong University girls, adding that "others are still yet to be freed" as manhunt continues to free them from their abductors.

According to him, "the listed suspects are still within the crises areas", but lamented that "difficult terrain and equipment have been hampering our operations".

He explained that collaborative security operations comprising the police, navy and other security agencies working with local communities have been intensified in the last one week to ensure the criminals and their sponsors were dislodged and freed the areas of militants' activities.

"Even the Blue River at Azumini that they (the criminals) always use to migrate into Abia, Rivers and other neighbouring states after operations is even too shallow for navy boats", he explained and urged the locals to partner security agencies by volunteering information on how to track down the criminals.

Nigeria

Name Moneybags Who Sponsored Annulment of June 12, Presidency Told

The Presidency said, yesterday, that the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election said to had been won by Chief Moshood… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.