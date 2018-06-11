8 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: In the NIA 8 Trial - Accused Persons Plead Not Guilty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Quasy Mendy, Leon Gomez and six other officers appearing before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court, pleaded not guilty to the single count they are charged with.

The eight intelligence officers are charged with accessory, contrary to Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The accused persons are Quasy Mendy, Leon Gomez, Lamin Bojang, Malafi Jarju, Bakary Jammeh, Ansumana Manga, Mamudou Badjie and Yankuba Colley.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on or about the 15th of April 2016 at the Tanji Facility of the National Intelligence Agency, took part in the secret burial of the body of one Solo Sandeng, knowing that the said Solo Sandeng was unlawfully killed, with intent to conceal felony.

When the charge was read to the accused persons, they pleaded not guilty to the charge. The matter was subsequently adjourned to July 4th 2018 at 10 am, for commencement of hearing.

The State was represented by AN Yusuf whilst Sheriff Kumba Jobe appeared in defence of the accused persons.

Gambia

Football House to Probe Gambian Referee Allegedly Filmed Taking 'Bribe'

Gambian referee Ebrima Jallow is set to be investigated after being captured in a footage receiving what looked like… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.