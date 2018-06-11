Gambia: 'We Are Going for a Win' Fatou Bom Sowe

Gambia's female senior team head coach, Fatou Bom Sowe has promised that the Gambia is going to win the Super Falcons of Nigeria on the second leg of the AWCON qualifiers slated to take place in Ghana.

The Super Falcons edged over The Gambia on Wednesday at the Independence Stadium following a lone goal by Nigeria's star player, Okoronkwo Amarachi at 18th minute in the first half.

Sowe speaking to the press at a post-match press conference said despite the Super Falcons being stronger than her side both physically and technically, they are going to collect a victory in Nigeria on the return leg.

"We are going to collect the three points, Nigeria being Africa's champion despite that fact we are going to win, we are very convinced of that. The public wasn't expecting that we will be able to contain them in the full game because many were predicting that we will be beaten 5-0 but that hasn't happened. It is unfortunate that we lost here but I'm warning the coach that I am coming to collect the three points in Nigeria" she said.