Gambia: Constitutional Review Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting

Members of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), held their inaugural meeting on Tuesday, June 5 2018, at the Ministry of Justice's Conference Room in Banjul. In his welcome and introductory remarks, the Chairperson of the CRC Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow QC, commended members for accepting to serve on the Commission and expressed optimism in the accomplishment of the task assigned to them.

The Commission, he reiterated, has the responsibility to review the 1997 Constitution, seek the opinions of Gambians through consultations, make appropriate proposals and draft a proper Constitution that will stand the test of time.

The members of the CRC discussed a wide range of issues related to logistics, such as the establishment of their Secretariat, development of a work-plan for the CRC, map out a communication strategy, work on modalities for public consultation with various stakeholders as well as other relevant aspects that will enrich the process, to make it inclusive for all. The meeting is the first in a series of meetings that will be held by the CRC.

If readers can recall, eleven members of the Constitutional Review Commission were sworn into office on Monday June 4th at State House, by President Adama Barrow. The members are drawn from diverse professional backgrounds and experience.