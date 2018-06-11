8 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Constitutional Review Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Members of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), held their inaugural meeting on Tuesday, June 5 2018, at the Ministry of Justice's Conference Room in Banjul. In his welcome and introductory remarks, the Chairperson of the CRC Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow QC, commended members for accepting to serve on the Commission and expressed optimism in the accomplishment of the task assigned to them.

The Commission, he reiterated, has the responsibility to review the 1997 Constitution, seek the opinions of Gambians through consultations, make appropriate proposals and draft a proper Constitution that will stand the test of time.

The members of the CRC discussed a wide range of issues related to logistics, such as the establishment of their Secretariat, development of a work-plan for the CRC, map out a communication strategy, work on modalities for public consultation with various stakeholders as well as other relevant aspects that will enrich the process, to make it inclusive for all. The meeting is the first in a series of meetings that will be held by the CRC.

If readers can recall, eleven members of the Constitutional Review Commission were sworn into office on Monday June 4th at State House, by President Adama Barrow. The members are drawn from diverse professional backgrounds and experience.

Gambia

Football House to Probe Gambian Referee Allegedly Filmed Taking 'Bribe'

Gambian referee Ebrima Jallow is set to be investigated after being captured in a footage receiving what looked like… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.