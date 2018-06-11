8 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: FSQA Confiscates Contaminated Eggs

The Food Safety and Quality Authority has announced, in its press release yesterday, that it has retained and confiscated a container carrying rotten eggs at a warehouse.

According to the release, an investigation was launched thereafter, to ascertain the cause of the spoilage and the recommended actions to be taken. "The aftermath of the said inquiry however, indicated that the spoilage was actually caused by bad preservation measures by the dealer who actually conceded this," the release added.

The Authority has declared its intention to, as soon as possible, dispose-off these eggs in an area to be designated by the National Environment Agency. It also promised to take stringent corrective measures against the unnamed Food Business Operator, to prevent reoccurrence of such.

The general public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any information on persons suspected to be in any practice with the potential of endangering public health and safety to the Authority. It also promised to further step-up its "routine monitoring of all food establishments and their operations, especially during this holy month of Ramadan to ensure that they adhere strictly to placing of safe and wholesome food in the market."

