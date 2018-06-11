South Africa: Siya Kolisi's Boks' Magical Night Out

analysis

Tests at Ellis Park are always magic. Sometimes, like on Saturday night, that magic tends to linger a little longer. The Springboks are far from the finished product, but the comeback win over England showed that there are glimpses of something special.

It might be the memories of the 1995 World Cup. Or maybe it's the altitude. But there's something about a Test at Ellis Park that just raises the intensity a bit. The anthem is louder. The silence hums harder.

And your own bones can almost feel the crunching of tackles and the grass burns of the tries.

Even if you are not physically there, the atmosphere creeps up on your neck hairs and calls them to attention.

Then, once in a while, another jolt is added for monumental moments. Tests against the All Blacks. A much-anticipated debut. Or Siya Kolisi's first Test as Springbok captain.

Sentiment around South Africa's sports teams tends to swing from extremes and it was no different on Saturday night as the Springboks engineered the...