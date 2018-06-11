11 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Siya Kolisi's Boks' Magical Night Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Antoinette Muller

Tests at Ellis Park are always magic. Sometimes, like on Saturday night, that magic tends to linger a little longer. The Springboks are far from the finished product, but the comeback win over England showed that there are glimpses of something special.

It might be the memories of the 1995 World Cup. Or maybe it's the altitude. But there's something about a Test at Ellis Park that just raises the intensity a bit. The anthem is louder. The silence hums harder.

And your own bones can almost feel the crunching of tackles and the grass burns of the tries.

Even if you are not physically there, the atmosphere creeps up on your neck hairs and calls them to attention.

Then, once in a while, another jolt is added for monumental moments. Tests against the All Blacks. A much-anticipated debut. Or Siya Kolisi's first Test as Springbok captain.

Sentiment around South Africa's sports teams tends to swing from extremes and it was no different on Saturday night as the Springboks engineered the...

South Africa

Fear Takes Hold - Zuma's Hand in ANC's Political Divide Evident in KwaZulu-Natal

Anarchy is threatening to rear its head once again in KwaZulu-Natal as politics have proved to become a matter of life… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.