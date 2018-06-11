South Africa: New Wheels Renew Hope in Big Dreams

analysis

People who use wheelchairs for mobility encounter challenges in day-to-day life that others in society all too often are unaware of. This stark reality was brought home at a wheelchair handover event in Cape Town.

"I was eight years old. I was rushing off to school, then I suddenly fell right in front of the gate. I remember feeling this terribly sharp pain and then I felt nothing; yes, nothing. The doctors said the fall had caused damage to my spine. I've been in a wheelchair since then."

Gugulethu resident Nondumiso Wowo, 39, told Daily Maverick about the fall that changed her life, during an event at the Eluxolweni Community Hall hosted by the City of Cape Town on 7 June 2018.

About 10 wheelchairs, 20 walkers and 10 commodes (adapted chairs) were handed over to Gugulethu and New Crossroads residents who have physical disabilities or are senior citizens.

Wowo lives with her 13-year-old daughter and her younger sister. Her family has tried hard to accommodate...