Africa: Weirdest Google Searches Revealed

Photo: Google

...

The top 20 weirdest questions people ask Google have been revealed.

From referencing Baha Men's 2000 hit track 'Who Let The Dogs Out', to pondering whether the Mandela Effect confirms the existence of a parallel universe, people are turning to the search engine for some strange requests.

Andrew Cartledge, mobile expert at phone firm Mobiles.co.uk, said: "Smartphones have such a huge influence on our lives, so it was no surprise that such a high proportion of the nation turn to their phone when they have a question or two.

"If we need a query answering or we need to find something out, it's now much easier to turn to our smartphones to gain the required information instantly, rather than ask other people to answer the question for us."

The top 20 weirdest Google searches are as follows:

1. Do cockerels crow when they feel like it?

2. How many toes does a rhinoceros have?

3. Why is your face on your head?

4. Why does cucumber taste like shampoo?

5. What is the average weight of a panda?

6. What is the length of spaghetti?

7. How can I grow taller?

8. Does the Mandela Effect confirm the existence of a parallel universe?

9. Can helicopters fly upside down?

10. What is the lifespan of a mayfly?

11. How do I get my husband a brain transplant?

12. Who let the dogs out?

13. What percentage of people have seen a ghost?

14. What is the funniest joke in the world?

15. Where are my keys?

16. How does a giraffe clean its ears?

17. What happens to old false legs?

18. Where can I find gold?

19. Why don't ducks feet stick to ice?

20. How can I make a time machine?