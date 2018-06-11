Ghana: Freddy Blay Woos Voters in V/R

Ho — The acting National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay has announced plans to provide a bus to each of the 275 constituency offices of the party later this month to operate lucrative transport services.

Mr Blay, who is aiming at the substantive post, said that was part of plans to make the party financially sound at constituency level without relying on national resources.

It is also to ensure victory for the NPP in the next three decades, he added.

According to Mr Blay, a professional transport company would be contracted to manage the transport business in the constituencies to raise funds for various party activities and pay off the loans which were used to procure the buses within two years.

He also stated that his team would also take vigorous steps to revive textile companies to supply cloth to traders on credit as part of plans for the party to have a strong grassroot base.

Mr Blay who visited Sogakope earlier in the day with a similar message, said that "our target is to win 70 per cent of the popular votes in the next general elections."

On the media front, Mr Blay said that the NPP would remain media friendly at all times to encourage the freedom of expression among the citizenry.