Ghana: Fallout From Anas' Number 12 - GFA Dissolved ... Govt Orders Police Investigations Into Widespread Fraud, Corruption, Bribery in Ghana Football

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been dissolved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the exposé on corruption in football administration in the country.

Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiama who confirmed the dissolution, said all its officers could no longer hold themselves out as FA officials. The Premier League has also been suspended.

The dissolution comes a day after the premiere of the documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the Accra International Conference Centre which has since thrown the country into a state of shock.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid yesterday said the "Government is shocked and outraged at the contents of the recently-aired video documentary,"

It said the government was taking steps to dissolve the GFA and would shortly, thereafter, announce provisional measures to govern football activity in the country, until a new body is duly formed.

It said the decision would be communicated to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and engage with them to chart a way forward for Ghana football.

The statement said the "questionable, potentially criminal acts" of all officials of the GFA, together with that of the suspended Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Robert Sarfo Mensah, as shown in the video, had been referred to the Police for further investigation and appropriate action.

"The Police are to take all such relevant measures as are necessary to ensure that the contents of the documentary are rapidly and thoroughly investigated.

"Government will see to it that the necessary reforms are urgently undertaken to sanitise football administration in the country." It said.

Titled "Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed become the Norm "; the documentary exposes the gross malfunctioning of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), characterised by widespread fraud, corruption, and bribery.

The video captured the widespread nature of the apparent rot involving top GFA officials, top NSA officials, match commissioners, football administrators and referees.

The man at the centre of the controversy, the President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi who was filmed allegedly collecting $65,000 from 'investors' to influence the President and Vice-President has since been a subject of backlash.