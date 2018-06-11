8 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Fallout From Anas' Number 12 - GFA Dissolved ... Govt Orders Police Investigations Into Widespread Fraud, Corruption, Bribery in Ghana Football

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been dissolved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the exposé on corruption in football administration in the country.

Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiama who confirmed the dissolution, said all its officers could no longer hold themselves out as FA officials. The Premier League has also been suspended.

The dissolution comes a day after the premiere of the documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the Accra International Conference Centre which has since thrown the country into a state of shock.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid yesterday said the "Government is shocked and outraged at the contents of the recently-aired video documentary,"

It said the government was taking steps to dissolve the GFA and would shortly, thereafter, announce provisional measures to govern football activity in the country, until a new body is duly formed.

It said the decision would be communicated to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and engage with them to chart a way forward for Ghana football.

The statement said the "questionable, potentially criminal acts" of all officials of the GFA, together with that of the suspended Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Robert Sarfo Mensah, as shown in the video, had been referred to the Police for further investigation and appropriate action.

"The Police are to take all such relevant measures as are necessary to ensure that the contents of the documentary are rapidly and thoroughly investigated.

"Government will see to it that the necessary reforms are urgently undertaken to sanitise football administration in the country." It said.

Titled "Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed become the Norm "; the documentary exposes the gross malfunctioning of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), characterised by widespread fraud, corruption, and bribery.

The video captured the widespread nature of the apparent rot involving top GFA officials, top NSA officials, match commissioners, football administrators and referees.

The man at the centre of the controversy, the President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi who was filmed allegedly collecting $65,000 from 'investors' to influence the President and Vice-President has since been a subject of backlash.

Ghana

Kenyan Referee Marwa Withdraws Over Anas Corruption Report 'Brutality'

Anas Aremeyaw Anas. That is the name that has hit the headlines. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.