8 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Standardisation of Guidance and Counselling Advocated

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong

Participants at a research dissemination session have advocated the standardisation of Guidance and Counselling (GC) in schools to promote student mentoring.

According to the participants, this would enable students to progress through their educational ladder to employment for national development.

The seminar by Camfed Ghana with support from the Mastercard Foundation was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education (GES), Ghana Education Service, GC experts, parents and teachers.

In his presentation, Mr Kofi Asare, a Social Development Consultant and Director of Perform Ghana said counselling help students to develop themselves academically, aware of opportunities and make the right choices in life.

He said there was the need for GES and other educational bodies to undertake regular training in GC for teachers.

Mr Asare said most of the GC mentors were volunteers who were not trained, adding that "Basic School Counselling coordinators are teachers and religious leaders who volunteer, they receive no remuneration and no adequate training too."

According to him the coordinators undertake counselling services mainly on the basis of religion

He said resources such as a dedicated office should be provided for counseling which makes possible for personal counseling sessions should be effective and patronised by students.

"During the research we noticed there were no offices for GC coordinators in some schools to undertake private counselling," he said.

The National Director, Camfed Ghana, Mr John Asibi Ali said was optimistic that the outcome of the seminar would help shape policy and stimulates further research in GC to support students.

He said Camfed would continue to support education especially the Girl-Child education.

"We are creating educational opportunities for girls and vulnerable boys through skills, knowledge and capacity to empower rural civil society including young women, to break the cycle of poverty in their communities," he said.

