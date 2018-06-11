8 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Irate Youth Attack Brewaniase Police Station

By Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho

A GROUP of irate youth in Brewaniase near Nkwanta in the Volta Region on Sunday attacked the local police station and hurled stones and other missiles at police personnel.

This was after the officers prevented them from meting out instant justice to a man believed to be a notorious bandit in the area.

The suspect, Abdul Razak, who was arrested that day, following a tip off, was said to have been the principal architect behind numerous break-in and theft cases in the area for some time now.

Following his arrest, the police retrieved a gas cylinder, rice cooker, chain-saw machine, 16 cellular phones, and a pair of trousers, a screw driver and a hammer in his hide-out.

After the news of his arrest spread through the community, the youngsters trooped to the police station, insisting that the suspect be handed over to them for instant justice.

The refusal of the police to meet their demand angered the youth, and they attacked the police with stones and any object they could lay hands on.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Tuffuor, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Ho on Thursday.

He said that two community police assistants and one policeman sustained injuries in the disturbances.

Calm had since returned to the community, and investigations continue.

