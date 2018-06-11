8 June 2018

Ghana: Asuogyaman NPP Executives Threaten Mass Resignation Over GPHA Boss Dismissal

The New Patriotic Party's polling station and constituency executives at Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, have threatened to resign en masse, if sacked CEO of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority is not reinstated.

Paul Asare Ansah was relieved of his post by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.

A letter signed by the President's Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo ordered Mr Ansah to hand over his office by Friday, June 8.

The letter did not give reasons for the sack, but it is believed to have been triggered by a recent spat between workers' union of the Ports Authority and Board Chair, Peter Mac Manu whom they accuse of engaging in wrongful undertakings as well as running a family and friends' administration.

But the Asuogyaman NPP executives are unhappy with the development. They say their native has been sacrificed for no offence.

Constituency Chairman, Dr Akyea Darkwa, said "we cannot identify any justification for the termination."

And that "all the entire constituency executives, coordinators and polling station executives are ready to resign if that decision by the president to terminate Paul Ansah's appointment is not reversed," JoyNews' Maxwell Kudekor reports.

"We are going to hand down our tools because we cannot work," the Constituency Chair told the reporter.

According to him, Mr Ansah had complained about being threatened by the Board Chair. He said Mr Mac Manu in a meeting on Tuesday told Mr Ansah he'll have him removed from the position and bring in someone who can handle the senior staff, who has been up in arms against him.

Dr Darkwa said the president's decision is a wrong move and that Mr Ansah is the backbone of the NPP in the Asuogyaman constituency.

They believe Mr Ansah has been unfairly treated, adding that "Paul is incorruptible so many people who can't cut corners under his leadership are not comfortable with him."

According to Dr Darkwa, almost everyone in the constituency is 'down' with Ansah's dismissal and some women groups in the area have threatened to hit the streets naked if he isn't reinstated.

