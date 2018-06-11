8 June 2018

Ghana: Ghalca to Hold Crunch Talks

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Mr Kudjoe Fianoo says clubs will soon hold a crunch meeting in the wake of the football exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to him "football people" have not served Ghanaians well, "people pay money to come to the stadium to enjoy themselves only to leave the stadium with their hearts broken."

Mr Fianoo noted that the meeting will look at the way forward for Ghana football.

"I am going to call for an emergency meeting of club owners. With this video we do not need anyone to tell us that we have run into crisis and that we should take the bull by the horn."

GHALCA implores club owners to attend not Accra representatives so that we can take our own destiny into our hands and take key decisions to save the game, he said.

"We must use this to rebuild our football and win back the confidence that our countrymen and women had in the game."

While praising Mr J.F Mensah and Mr Kweku Eyiah for failing to be compromised, the GHALCA boss noted that some Executive Committee members must be made to pay the ultimate prize for disgracing the country.

