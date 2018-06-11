11 June 2018

Nigeria: MTN Addresses Nigeria Child Mortality Woes

By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — MTN, the continent's biggest mobile operator, is raising awareness about the Rhesus Gene Deficiency and child mortality in Nigeria, as part of the ongoing 21 Days Of Y'ello Care campaign.

As part of the awareness exercise, MTNers as MTN staff are known, took to the streets of the commercial capital Lagos for the 'Y'ello Walk' from the MTN Nigeria headquarters in Ikoyi to Obalende close to Lagos Island, a walk of slightly over 4 kilometres.

Rhesus factor is a protein that can be found on the surface of red blood cells. Rhesus incompatibility raises problems during pregnancy.

Daily, Nigeria loses about 2 300 under-five year olds and 145 women of childbearing age, making the West African country the second-largest contributor to the under-five and maternal mortality rate in the world.

Before heading out, participants in the Y'ello Walk did some stretching exercises to prepare for the long walk from Ikoyi to Obalende and back!

They eagerly spread the word on Rhesus Gene Deficiency and child mortality to passers-by and motorists.

21 Days Of Y'ello Care, MTN's prominent annual volunteerism initiative, runs yearly for three weeks from June 1.

This year, the campaign is tagged, "Creating a Brighter Future."

With over 50 million subscribers, MTN Nigeria is the biggest entity of the South African-based mobile operator.

MTN Group has over 221 million subscribers.

