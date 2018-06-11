South Africa: Fear Takes Hold - Zuma's Hand in ANC's Political Divide Evident in KwaZulu-Natal

analysis

Anarchy is threatening to rear its head once again in KwaZulu-Natal as politics have proved to become a matter of life or death.

On Sunday, 10 June some of the six deponents who successfully interdicted the ANC provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal were receiving threats and feared for their lives. All while former president Jacob Zuma looms as the "third force" in the province's politics.

You could hear the fear in the voice of one of the six people who took the ANC to court and won on Friday. The condition for speaking to this reporter - "don't name me and don't even identify my gender".

"There's already been threats against us," the person said, adding that they now fear an attack on their lives.

They have now individually employed the services of 24-hour armed bodyguards as a precautionary safety measure. This has not stopped the threats against them - in fact, it has since intensified. The sentiment of one threatening message in isiZulu was that "an attack against us has to be avenged", referring to the court interdict.

Some of...