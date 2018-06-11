11 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fear Takes Hold - Zuma's Hand in ANC's Political Divide Evident in KwaZulu-Natal

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Le Pays
Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).
analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

Anarchy is threatening to rear its head once again in KwaZulu-Natal as politics have proved to become a matter of life or death.

On Sunday, 10 June some of the six deponents who successfully interdicted the ANC provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal were receiving threats and feared for their lives. All while former president Jacob Zuma looms as the "third force" in the province's politics.

You could hear the fear in the voice of one of the six people who took the ANC to court and won on Friday. The condition for speaking to this reporter - "don't name me and don't even identify my gender".

"There's already been threats against us," the person said, adding that they now fear an attack on their lives.

They have now individually employed the services of 24-hour armed bodyguards as a precautionary safety measure. This has not stopped the threats against them - in fact, it has since intensified. The sentiment of one threatening message in isiZulu was that "an attack against us has to be avenged", referring to the court interdict.

Some of...

South Africa

Court to Decide on Care Arrangements for Axe Murderer's Sister

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear Marli van Breda's future care arrangements and whether the current… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.