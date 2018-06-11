Eritrean Nationals Abroad Visit Development Sites At Home

Asmara — Eritrean nationals who came home from the diaspora for vacation explained that it gives them satisfaction to spend their vacation in the homeland and visit development sites.

The nationals who came from the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and other countries visited the Massawa Plastic Factory, the Free Zone in Massawa, Gahetelai dam, Massawa International Airport, Massawa Cement Factory, Massawa Port, College of Science and Technology, Northern Red Sea Museum and other developmental sites in the region.

Noting that they are proud to witness the progress of the development programs in the country, the visitors called on their fellow nationals abroad to witness first-hand the development activities taking place in the homeland.

In the course of their visit, the nationals from diaspora were given briefing from experts of respective developmental sites they visited.