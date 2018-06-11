11 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suicide Bomber Kills One in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

A male suicide bomber strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has killed one Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and injured four others at a security formation at Baga road area in Maiduguri.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in the state, Wakil Maye, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred around 1 a.m.

Mr Maye said the bomber was intercepted by the CJTF, who sighted the bomber from a distance.

"When he couldn't reach his target, he quickly detonated the explosives, killing himself, one civilian JTF and injuring four others," said Mr Maye.

He said that the police Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team were deployed to sanitise the scene.

Bello Danbatta, the spokesperson of the CJTF, also confirmed that one of its members was killed by the suicide bomber while defending his country.

Mr Danbatta said the bomber was targeting Muslim faithfuls performing midnight prayers of the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He said the injured were evacuated to the state specialist hospital for medication while the male deceased was handed over to his family for burial.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Name Moneybags Who Sponsored Annulment of June 12, Presidency Told

The Presidency said, yesterday, that the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election said to had been won by Chief Moshood… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.