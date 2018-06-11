Eritrea: 128 Students Graduate From Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School

Keren — A total of 128 students, including 65 females have graduated on 7 June from Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School.

Reports indicate that the students pursued 2 year courses in four fields of study and that 22 of students have graduated in Agro-Mechanic, 37 in Animal Science, 37 in Plant Science and 32 others in Soil and Water Conservation and Irrigation Development.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the head of the school Brother Isaias Tsegay stating that strong effort has been exerted with the objective of equipping students with knowledge and discipline, commended the interest the students demonstrated during their stay in the school.

The D.G. of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Tesfay Siyum on his part, commending the contribution of the Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School in the development of human resources, called on the students to upgrade their knowledge in practice and play due role in the national development drives.

Documents indicate that Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School has so far graduated a total of 2,417 students, 873 of whom are females.