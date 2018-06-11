10 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 128 Students Graduate From Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — A total of 128 students, including 65 females have graduated on 7 June from Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School.

Reports indicate that the students pursued 2 year courses in four fields of study and that 22 of students have graduated in Agro-Mechanic, 37 in Animal Science, 37 in Plant Science and 32 others in Soil and Water Conservation and Irrigation Development.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the head of the school Brother Isaias Tsegay stating that strong effort has been exerted with the objective of equipping students with knowledge and discipline, commended the interest the students demonstrated during their stay in the school.

The D.G. of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Tesfay Siyum on his part, commending the contribution of the Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School in the development of human resources, called on the students to upgrade their knowledge in practice and play due role in the national development drives.

Documents indicate that Hagaz Agriculture and Technical School has so far graduated a total of 2,417 students, 873 of whom are females.

Eritrea

College of Marine Science and Technology Graduates 94 Students

The Massawa College of Marine Science and Technology graduated 94 students including 26 females on 8 June with degree… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.