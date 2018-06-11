Eritrea: Vocational Training for Youth

Barentu — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Forto-Sawa sub-zone organized vocational training for 46 youth in the sub-zone.

The head of union branch in the sub-zone said that the training is part of the effort the union is exerting to develop the capacity of the youth and enable them become self-supportive and productive members of the society.

Indicating that the youth that received similar training in the past have applied the training they were provided on the ground in improving their livelihoods, he called on the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity provided.