Eritrea: College of Marine Science and Technology Graduates 94 Students

Asmara — The Massawa College of Marine Science and Technology graduated 94 students including 26 females on 8 June with degree and diploma.

Speaking at the occasion of the 11th commencement of the graduation, Mr. Tewolde Kelati, Minister of Marine Resources, said that the College is graduating students at a time the Government is giving utmost priority to the development of marine resources of the country. Minister Tewolde reiterated that the Government is making huge investment in the development of human resources and that the College of Marine Science and Technology is conducting commendable effort towards that.

Indicating that the College is providing education to about 230 students in degree program and more that 130 in diploma, the Dean of the College, Dr. Zekaria Abdulkerim said that the participation of female students has reached to 50%. Dr. Zekaria pointed out that the college is conducting relentless effort both on provision of quality education and the production more human resources that could play due role in the nation building process.

Dr. Zekaria also called on the graduates to apply the knowledge they acquired into practice.

Representative of the graduates reiterated readiness to live up to expectations.

The Massawa College of Marine Science and Technology was set up in 2005 and has so far graduated more than 1500 students.