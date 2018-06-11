11 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 1 Blitzbok Makes Overall Sevens Dream Team

One Blitzbok has cracked the nod for the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series Dream Team.

The team was announced after the conclusion of the Paris Sevens on Sunday.

The Springbok Sevens side defended their Paris crown when they beat England 24-14 in the final.

The win saw the Blitzboks edge Fiji by two points to also defend their series crown and there was more reason to celebrate for Dylan Sage after he was named in the Dream Team for the season.

The Dream Team takes into consideration players' performances across the season and previous nominations in the individual tournament dream teams.

The team features four players from series runners-up Fiji, who won five of the 10 rounds.

The Fijians included were Kalione Nasoko, captain Jerry Tuwai, series second top point-scorer Amenoni Nasilasila and Rookie of the Season Eroni Sau.

Completing the team were Kenya's Oscar Ouma and Australia's Ben O'Donnell.

Meanwhile another Blitzbok, Dewald Human, was named in the Dream Team for the Paris Sevens.

Human came into the side as an injury replacement and certainly made his presence felt.

Source: Sport24

