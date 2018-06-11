Cameroon: Police Entrance Examination Results - Reasons for the Delay

The need to readjust to new dispensation and infrastructure innovation are among the factors authorities say delayed the publication of results.

The fate of the candidates who sat for the 2017 police entrance examination is still hanging on the scale after the publication of the written part of the examination. It took almost ten months since the examination was written, precisely between August 05 and September 02, 2017, for the written part of the results to be published.

Authoritative sources at the General Delegation for National Security say the delay was as a result of the readjustments made in order to admit more youth into the profession, provide greater job opportunities, meticulously screen the examination to ensure transparency, impartiality and equity and above all, the need to undertake infrastructure innovation at the various training centres, notably the Police School in Mutengene.

That notwithstanding, the results proper of the written part were in effect, ready two weeks after. It takes two to tango to organise an examination as popular as the police entrance exams that has for the past years attracted increasing popular attention leading to the participation of several thousand candidates, DGSN authorities say. Organisers of the entrance examination say a lot of measures were taken in terms of innovation to ensure transparency and equity.

The entrance examination of which the results are still giving candidates who went through the written part insomnia as they wait for the various oral, physical and health tests, witnessed the participation of 156,000 candidates for the 5,750 places advertised up from 4,700 the previous year, statistics from the General Delegation of National Security indicated. Of this number, 5,000 wrote to be trained as Superintendants of Police, 17,000 as Assistant Superintendents of Police, 64,000 as Police Inspectors, and 70,000 as Constables.

The following positions were advertised: 80 places for Superintendants of Police, 110 for Assistant Superintendents of Police, 415 for Police Inspectors and 5,020 for Police Constables. In-service examination was equally organised for those seeking higher grades.

These include: 25 Superintendants of Police, 50 Assistant Superintendents of Police and 50 Inspectors. Special examinations were equally organised to recruit more technicians in various fields, notably: electricians, medics, drivers and musicians among others.

Organisation Procedure The new dispensation now takes into consideration exigencies of information and communication technology as well as those of digital economy. According to authorities of DGSN, all registration were made on-line prior to the depositing of registration documents. In effect, it consisted of on-line registration, attribution of registration numbers, payment of examination fee through Express Union microfinance before the depositing of documents on appointment.

The examination is said to have undergone serious transformation from manual to computerised system of management. All that was done and will continue to be done from when the exam is written through the various tests, physical and medical, conducted under strict anonymity, DGSN authorities assure, stating that all pages of the writing sheets were readily coded.

Marking was done by two or three people and the average mark attributed to the candidate. Candidates were completely forbidden to give their names during the oral stage of the examination.

The jury was not known ahead of time while physical and medical test were all codified.To go by the explanations of authoritative sources at the General Delegation of National Security, merit, Regional balance and demographic qualities are the major elements in the admission criteria.

Results for Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police for instance, are released according to merit and Regions, those of Inspectors in respect of merit and Divisions and Police Constable, merit and Sub Divisions. Worthy of note is the fact that all those admitted must score at least 14 on 20..

Infrastructure Exigencies The Police entrance examination has become an examination for over qualified candidates. Since 2016, many candidates with higher certificates choose to write for lower grade positions. Statistics show that about 86 per cent of those who wrote had certificates that are higher than the ones required.

The increase in the number of people recruited into the police demands a corresponding increase in infrastructure. From 3,000 last year, the number of Police Constables alone has increased to over 5,000. All these including Police Inspectors will be trained at the Police School in Mutengene.

The present infrastructure cannot accommodate all of them. It is for this reason, that innovation work has been engaged. The dormitories are being extended as well as the classroom, refectories, toilets, kitchen among others. The school after the present innovation is capable of hosting up to 7,000 police trainees.

