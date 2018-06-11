11 June 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Situation in the North West - Nation Honours Fallen Police Superintendent

By Eulalia Amabo

Aboubakarou was posthumously decorated on June 08, 2018 with the medal of valour with the merit of the security forces due to his bravery in defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aboubakarou, has been accorded last respects by the police and security forces. He was killed on May 16, 2018 in Oshe, Njikwa Sub Division, Momo Division of the North West region by alleged separationists. Before the unfortunate incident, he was serving as interim Chief of Security Post in the said locality. The Delegate General of National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguelé, on behalf of the police and security forces on June 08, 2018 decorated Aboubakarou post-humously with the medal of valour with the merit of the security forces. Born on April 19, 1963 in Karna- Manga, he graduated from the National Advanced Police School in November 1991 as Inspector of Police. Having served within the police force for close to three decades, he rose to the rank of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police on December 30, 2015. He was dispatched to the North West Region to maintain peace and security following the unrest that the locality is experiencing. Aboubakarou was equally a third class traditional chief in his native village of Karna-Manga, Mbe Sub Division, Vina Division of the Adamawa Region. He lives behind three wives, several children, colleagues and friends to mourn his departure. In an eulogy from his colleague and batch mate, Bonoho Jean Léon Pierre, the fallen police officer was described as a brave and courageous citizen. "He was a very jovial person and would always protect persons and property when need arises. This was an unexpected incident and we are greatly in grief," he stated.

