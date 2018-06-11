11 June 2018

Nigeria: Police Investigating Alleged Lagos 3rd Mainland Bridge Suicide - Spokesman

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it had commenced investigation into the report that an unidentified lady allegedly packed her car on the third mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagoon.

SP Chike Oti, the Command's Spokesman, told the Newsmen that though the police had not received any official report, they were already making efforts to find out the true story.

He said that the report of their investigation would be made public as soon as the police find anything.

"There is no official report yet. It is the news making the rounds. However, our rescue team is searching, divers and Marine policemen are working.

"Investigation is ongoing, findings will be made public please," the police spokesman told NAN.

NAN learnt that the purported incident was said to have happened at about 8.45 p.m. on Sunday.

