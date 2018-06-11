Africa: Who's Saying What As Kenyan Referee Captured Receiving Bribe

Kenyan referee Aden Marwa was captured on camera receiving a Sh60,000 bribe in order to influence the outcome of an international football match involving Ghana in the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

The expose aired by BBC on Wednesday was produced by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and exposes Marwa alongside dozens of other match officials allegedly getting the cash.Nation Sport samples reactions following the revelations.

"Sad that Kenyan Fifa referee Aden Marwa has had to pull out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. I have reviewed Anas's footage (Ghanaian undercover reporter) of the alleged bribe taking and I honestly think as journo, the method used by him to news gather leaves a lot to be desired," journalist Odeo Sirari on Twitter.

Dennis Nyambane on Twitter said : "Why did the investigating journalist do this to our Aden Marwa? It doesn't add up at all, so Fifa decided to set up Aden and eliminate him from World cup lol.

Fifa would have tested all the referees then release official reports not just targeting one Black Referee. SO SAD."

"Guys are out here castigating Aden Marwa for bringing shame to the Kenyan football scene.. Not tryna justify anything but pray do tell, what is there to be proud of?? The WPL? KPL? \ NSL? Lower tiers? National Team performance? Let's hear," football fan Mercy Njueh on Facebook.

"Aden Marwa has not brought shame to Kenya, the shame was already there, he just lifted the veil and took it global. We can keep dreaming of a corrupt free Kenya or we need to look inside ourselves and awaken. "Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes." - Carl Jung," said Sam Gichuru on Twitter.

"Aden Marwa, first Kenyan to have been appointed by Fifa as an assistant referee for the World Cup 2018 has been removed after accepting a paltry us$600 (Kshs. 60,000/=) bribe from Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghana's fabled incognito Investigative Journalist ... What a shame. What a tragedy," Lawyer Donald B Kipkorir on Twitter.

"Alafu tuache hypocrisy, games zinauzwa na kununuliwa hii Kenya ma ref wanakula (let's stop hypocrisy, games are sold and bought with referees taking bribes in Kenya), posted soccer fan Kiarie Mbugua on Facebook.

"Corruption is everywhere in Kenya this referees don't live in heaven they live in a corrupt society," Clarke Sumbule on Facebook.