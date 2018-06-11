Nigeria: Serial Suicide Bombings - Be More Vigilant, Police Urges Maiduguri Residents

Maiduguri — The Borno state police Command has urges residents of the capital city of Maiduguri to excercise more vigilance while going about their lawful duties.

This follows the resurgence of suicide bombs attacks that have rocked Maiduguri metropolis in the last two days beginning from 9th to the attack that occured Monday the 11th of this month.

The police warning was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri by DSP Edet Okon, the Borno state Police Public Relations Officer.

The statement noted that on 9th of this month,a male suicide bomber was heading towards Maiduguri Monday market , on sighting the massive police deployment at OANDO petrol station in post Office aear of Maiduguri metropolis hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive device ( IED) strapped to his body killing only himself.

" While on the incident of today being 11-06-18 at about 0125hrs, a male suicide bomber detonated an IED strapped to his body in a shop along Baga Road by maikore Junction in Maiduguri Metropolis.

" The resulting explosion killed the bomber and one other person while four other persons were injured.

Borno State Police Command had immediately deployed men of the EOD to sanitize the scene and render the area safe. The wounded were evacuated to the hospital where they are responding to treatment.

"The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu urges members of the public to be vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons to the security agencies for necessary actions.", DSP Okon said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Borno state government had recently launched a pilot security unit for the members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) code named " Neighbourhood Watch " to watch over neighbourhoods , on twenty hours basis to complement the efforts of the security agencies within Jere LGA and Maiduguri Metroplitan Council as pilot project with millions of naira spent in acquiring , 29 hilux vehicles, uniforms, kits and allowances for the scheme.

This the government said was to checkmate erupting criminal activities in the affected areas as well as monitoring likely infiltration of suicide bombers in the capital city following new Boko Haram tactics of attacking soft targets with suicide bombers to gain relevance.