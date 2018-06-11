11 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Why You Should Vote for Me - ED. . . President Makes 5 Election Pledges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takunda Maodza

President Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF Presidential candidate on July 30, yesterday made five pledges to Zimbabweans realisable within the next five years if voted into power. He posted the pledges on his Facebook account.

"MY PLEDGE TO YOU: In the new Zimbabwe, leaders must be open, transparent and accountable to the people. The promises we make as part of the campaign should be be measurable and concrete," he said.

The promises are on a "pledge card" and each card has President Mnangagwa's signature.

"As part of my commitment to accountable and responsible leadership, we have made a 'pledge card', containing five direct and personal pledges to be realised over the next five years.

"Each card has my signature and should be considered a coupon for progress and a certificate of trust between me and you, the people of Zimbabwe. I invite everyone to keep hold of these cards and hold me accountable for these pledges," said President Mnangagwa.

The five pledges are - leveraging the huge investment wave to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in agriculture, mining, tourism, the service sector and new infrastructure projects, have zero tolerance to corruption with anyone found guilty of corruption fired and punished accordingly.

President Mnangagwa is also pledging to develop infrastructure worth of a new Zimbabwe by increasing power generation, constructing new railway network and dualising all major roads.

Further, the President intends to establish a modern and affordable health care system for all by reducing hospital fees by 50 percent, improving supply of critical drugs, guaranteeing free healthcare to all cancer patients and building 78 new hospitals, ensuring one hospital per district.

President Mnangagwa also promised to generate unprecedented educational and employment opportunities for youths and developing empowerment programmes like youth business hub, fostering youth ownership and control of resources, establishing quotas in allocation of stands and houses and mentorship and training programmes.

Zimbabwe holds harmonised elections on July 30.

It is largely a race between President Mnangagwa and Mr Nelson Chamisa.

Election surveys released so far all point to victory by President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF,

The MDC Alliance has, however, dismissed the findings.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Opposition Plagiarised South African Constitution - State Newspaper

THE MDC Alliance has been exposed for lack of originality after it copied word for word, full stop for full stop, a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.