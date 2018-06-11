press release

COSAFA is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Executive Committee member Mr Mangaliso Langwenya at the weekend.

Mr Langwenya was in attendance in the early stages of the recently completed 2018 COSAFA Cup in South Africa but fell ill after a trip to Egypt and passed away in Mbabane on Saturday.

Mr Langwenya was a former top referee who more recently had worked as a FIFA-accredited match commissioner. He was also chairman of the Lubombo Regional Football Association (LRFA).