11 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Registers 21 Cases of Border Transgressions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — Twenty-one cases of border violations between the Angolan province of Cunene and the Republic of Namibia were recorded in the last seven days, two more than the last period.

According to a note from the Border Police which arrived Sunday to Angop, during the same period 49 national offenders were questioned, of which 34 female, when trying to cross the border in the direction Angola / Namibia and vice versa.

In the opposite direction (Namibia/Angola) the National Border Police personnel recorded eight tax offenses and seized 1,252 million kwanzas.

The province of Cunene shares with the Republic of Namibia 460 kilometers of which 340 terrestrial and 120 fluvial.

Angola

Students in Bengo Yearn for Higher Education Institutions

Young people in the northern Bengo Province have been appealing to the local authorities to build a higher education… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.