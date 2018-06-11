Angola: Police Registers 21 Cases of Border Transgressions

Ondjiva — Twenty-one cases of border violations between the Angolan province of Cunene and the Republic of Namibia were recorded in the last seven days, two more than the last period.

According to a note from the Border Police which arrived Sunday to Angop, during the same period 49 national offenders were questioned, of which 34 female, when trying to cross the border in the direction Angola / Namibia and vice versa.

In the opposite direction (Namibia/Angola) the National Border Police personnel recorded eight tax offenses and seized 1,252 million kwanzas.

The province of Cunene shares with the Republic of Namibia 460 kilometers of which 340 terrestrial and 120 fluvial.