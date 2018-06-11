11 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Urges Malawi Youth to Register in Large Numbers for 2019 Elections

By Sellah Singini

President Peter Mutharika has urged the youth in the country to register in large numbers during the voters' registration exercise that is starting on 26th June, 2018.

Speaking Sunday when he greeted people who gathered alongside M1 road in Dedza on his way from Ntcheu to Lilongwe where he presided over the ground breaking ceremony of the Ntcheu Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza Road, Mutharika said it is important for the youth in the country to register so that they vote during the 2019 tripartite elections.

"You should know that when you don't register, you can't vote," Mutharika told the gathering while urging the youth to go in their large numbers and vote during the forthcoming tripartite elections.

The President assured people in Dedza that his government would continue with development activities for the benefit of all Malawians.

Speaking earlier, Secretary General for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Grezelder Jeffrey asked people to support the ruling DPP and vote for it during the 2019 elections.

