South Africa: Horror Weekend for England Sport - Thanks to SA!

South African sports fans love nothing more than seeing their side beat their English opponents - and that's what happened not once, not twice, but THREE times this past weekend!

Kicking things off on Saturday, the Springboks added to England coach Eddie Jones' growing woes at the helm by winning the first match in their three Test series 42-39 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The defeat prompted former England coach Sir Clive Woodward to suggest 2018 was fast turning into a horror show for England.

To compound matters, the loss saw England drop to fourth in the World Rugby rankings, a far cry from the side which until very recently looked most likely to challenge the mighty All Blacks.

Later in the day, the SA women's cricket side beat world champions England by seven wickets in their opening ODI in Worcester (the UK version of Worcester).

Then on Sunday, the Blitzboks beat England 24-14 in the World Rugby Sevens Paris leg final to not only lift the trophy, but defend their overall title.

If only we could play England every weekend - in every sport!

To make matters even worse for English cricket, Scotland beat their near neighbours by six runs in an ODI thriller in Edinburgh - their first ever international victory over their bitterest rivals.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Under 20 side are hard at work preparing to face, you guessed it, England, in the semi-finals of the World Rugby U20 Championship in France on Tuesday at 19:00 SA time.

And don't forget the upcoming Soccer World Cup in Russia starting on Thursday... just a matter of time before England's fans are left disappointed, no?

