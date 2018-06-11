11 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliamentary Monitoring Group - Second Term Ends but Work Continues

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Parliamentary Monitoring Group

The constituency period beckons, with MPs in the National Assembly due to depart at the end of the week and return to Parliament on 14 August 2018.

First published by PMG

There is no opportunity to go through the motions as a fair amount of heavy-duty business will be done in the committee corridor before they go.

While the extended constituency period is meant for lawmakers to engage directly with the public who elected them into office, many MPs will have to come back from time to time to work on urgent legislation. Other members will take part in the public hearings that will be reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, NCOP delegates will be unaffected by this - they will still stick around until the end of the month and also return two weeks earlier than their NA counterparts.

The NCOP has scheduled a varied programme in the main chamber this week. It will sit over three days and the agenda is dotted with the usual items - questions to the Deputy President, legislative business and consideration of assorted reports. There will also be a debate to commemorate Youth Day as well as several policy debates.

The Leader...

South Africa

Fear Takes Hold - Zuma's Hand in ANC's Political Divide Evident in KwaZulu-Natal

Anarchy is threatening to rear its head once again in KwaZulu-Natal as politics have proved to become a matter of life… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.