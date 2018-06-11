South Africa: Parliamentary Monitoring Group - Second Term Ends but Work Continues

analysis

The constituency period beckons, with MPs in the National Assembly due to depart at the end of the week and return to Parliament on 14 August 2018.

First published by PMG

There is no opportunity to go through the motions as a fair amount of heavy-duty business will be done in the committee corridor before they go.

While the extended constituency period is meant for lawmakers to engage directly with the public who elected them into office, many MPs will have to come back from time to time to work on urgent legislation. Other members will take part in the public hearings that will be reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, NCOP delegates will be unaffected by this - they will still stick around until the end of the month and also return two weeks earlier than their NA counterparts.

The NCOP has scheduled a varied programme in the main chamber this week. It will sit over three days and the agenda is dotted with the usual items - questions to the Deputy President, legislative business and consideration of assorted reports. There will also be a debate to commemorate Youth Day as well as several policy debates.

The Leader...