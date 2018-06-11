Malawi: Kachali Accuses Mutharika of Shunning Major Ngoni Cultural Events

Former State vice-president Khumbo Kachali has accused President Peter Mutharika of shunning major Ngoni cultural events in Mzimba.

Kachali made the accusation at the unveiling of a mausoleum of the late Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa IV where President Mutharika delegated Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe to represent him.

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, legislator Joseph Chidanti Malunga of the Chilima Movement and Aford's Frank Mwenifumbo attended event at Edingeni Royal Headquarters.

In his remarks, Kachali said unlike former presidents - Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda, Bakili Muluzi, Bingu wa Mutharika and Joyce Banda - the incumbent Mutharika has never visited the headquarters.

"All President, starting with Kamuzu Banda have visited us here at Edingeni, except the incumbent. Those of you close to the President need to remind him to be with people," said Kachali.

Kachali, who is member of Parliament for Mzimba South West, said Mutharika should set his foot at Edingeni.

But Gondwe in response said Mutharika is still in power and will visit Edingeni as Head of State "tomorrow or in three year's time".

Gondwe's response attracted boos from the audience who opined that Mutharika may not be in power for a long as the Minister stated.

Nonetheless, Gondwe promise to deliver the message to Mutharika.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and the M'mbelwa family, Senior Chief Mtwalo, said Ngoni chiefs in Mzimba will not be manipulated by the President to be paraded as political stooges of the ruling party as other chiefs elsewhere.

"We are not manipulated by presidents . Even now, a presudent cannot manipulate us. He cannot telll us what to say in public . We learn this from our father ," he said.

Ntwalo shamed chiefs who are being manipulated and paraded on state broadcaster to pledge their support to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying "what kind of chiefs are these? We don't do that."

Mkhosi Jere, first born son of the late M'mbelwa the fourth, ascended to the throne as M'mbelwa V . The 33-year Old was hailed for setting an example of how Malawians need to respect departed leaders.