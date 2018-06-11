11 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Remands Four Men for Allegedly Killing Colleague, Removing Heart

By Agency Report

A Yaba Chief Magistrates' Court in Lagos on Monday ordered four men to be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for allegedly killing their colleague and removing his heart for ritual.

They are Daniel Luka, 24, Audu Isaiah, 24, Wavi David, 20 and Ayuba Musa, 24.

They are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the men committed the offences on May 22 at Alasia along Oke-Ira road in Ajah, near Lagos.

Ms Olaluwoye alleged that the accused had been patronising a ritualist, who had asked them for a human heart in exchange for wealth.

She said that the accused had lured their 21-year-old brother, James Isaiah, into the bush, where they killed him with a knife and cut off his heart.

"The police were able to trace them to their house where they had admitted killing their brother for ritual purposes.

"The ritualist is however, still at large," she said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 223, 233 and 165 (a) (b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until August 15.

(NAN)

