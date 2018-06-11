11 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: KMC Mayor Visits Bakoteh Dumpsite, Other Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Madiba Singhateh

Mayor Talib Bensouda on Thursday June 7th, visited the most talked about Bakoteh dumpsite, after two weeks in office. The newly elected Mayor toured the smouldering site with members of staff of the KMC.

According the Mayor, his visit to the site is to review some of the preparations Council was making for Bakoteh dumpsite; that Council has agreed to get it relocated in the near future; that this is one of the major challenges he together with his team, will face.

The site has caused unbearable condition for people living within the surrounding most particularly environmental hazard in terms of their health.

Residents have complained of all sort of illnesses because of the pollution emanating from the dumpsite.

The relocation of the site has long been advocated for by the community and environmentalists in the country.

Senior dumpsite supervisor Buba, spoke to the medium and confirmed the Mayor's visit and his conducted tour of the site by himself.

In just three days, the Mayor embarked on another visit to see the finish spaces for markets and those in the streets; that Council is seriously looking at engaging them and would put high premium on any proposal, as long as they employ the youth of the community.

Council has also recently embarked on a demolition exercise of vendors occupying street pavements where all canteens located by the road side, were demolished or closed down by the paramilitary.

The reporter will speak to the Mayor regarding the situation of the demolition exercise and the projects he is embarking on and the site visits he made.

Gambia

GAF Crowned FT Cup Champions

Gambia Armed Forces Football Club has on Friday the 8th June 2018 crowned champions of the Gambia Football Federation… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.