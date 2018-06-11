Nairobi — Two police officers charged with the murder of a city businesswoman in last month's dramatic shooting at a park in Nairobi have denied committing the offence.

William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui denied killing Janet Wangui on May 20 at City Park when they appeared before Judge James Wakiaga and applied to be released on bail pending trial.

The prosecution objected to the oral application and the court directed them to make a formal one within five days.

They have indicated through their advocates willingness to abide by any conditions that will be set by the court to ensure they attend trial.

In the meantime, they remain remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until June 19 when their bail report will be filed and argued.