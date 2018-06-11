11 June 2018

Gambia: Omar Colley Becomes Gambia's Most Expensive Footballer

By Sulayman Bah

Lamin-born footballer Omar Colley is on the verge of becoming Gambia's most expensive footballer ever as he edges closer to finalizing his transfer to a new club.

The defender had his mandatory medical on Saturday at Genoa as he nears sealing a €7.7m move to Sampdoria.

The switch from Belgian side KRC Genk sees a number of players from the Smiling Coast plying their trade in Italy's top tier rise to four if Ali Sowe and Lamin Jallow continue their deals with Chievo Verona.

The 25-year-old former Wallidan and U-20 left-back last weekend touched down in Italy in a move that could bring an end to a protracted circle regarding his future.

He stands to rake in €2m in bonuses relating to performances during his proposed three-year deal at Sampdoria in a transfer which will see him become Gambia's most expensive footballer ever.

He broke a similar record with his €2.7m move from Swedish outfit Djurgarden to Genk in 2016.

Back then Modou Barrow of Reading United was the most valuable Gambia player with his €1.7m deal to then Premier League side Swansea City.

The contract comes on the back of Colley's insistence to leave Genk who were initially reluctant to the idea of letting the Gambian leave hoping to tie him down to an extended contract.

Omar had an option of a further 24-month in his contract clause which he had the liberty to sign but having cravings for European football, the Scorpion thought it best to move elsewhere leading him to head to the transfer to Sampdoria.

