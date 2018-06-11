Ghana: Three Die After Inhaling Chemical

Three people, a man and two girls, died after inhaling chemical being used to kill check bedbugs in a room at Racco Down in Accra

The deceased have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital and Police Hospital mortuaries for autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the deaths to the Ghanaian Times, stating that the police have commenced investigations into the case.

Three children were reported to have died in similar circumstance in April this year, at the 37 Military Hospital, after their parents reportedly sprayed an ago-chemical to control insect in their home at Abavana Down in Accra.

The children reported of severe respiratory problem hours after inhaling deadly substance.

The Police Public Relations Officer said in the Racco Dowb incident, at about 5:45 p.m on June 6, the Kotobabi Police received information that at about 3:30p.m, there was a dead body lying at Racco down.

DSP Tenge said the Police received information that one Ben a resident at Racco down, sprinkled "BEXTOXIN"powder in his room to kill bedbugs, and traveled.

She said in the night of the same day his friend Ibrahim Adnan,26 in the company of two other female friends,Ama Abokyi,16 and Love Laweh,17 came to the house and force the door open to spend the night.

The Police PRO said Ama was found dead on the compound whilst Adnan and love unconscious in the room and were rushed to the 37 Military and Maamobi General Hospitals respectively, but died whilst receiving treatment.

DSP Tenge said the "BEXTOXIN" have been received for analyses.