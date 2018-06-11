11 June 2018

Ghana: Police Grab 5 Suspected Armed Robbers

By Kingsley E.hope, Kumasi

Five suspected armed robbers, including two females, have been arrested in a special operation by the police at Sepase Edwafo in the Atwima Nwabiagya District on Friday.

Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Asiamah, led a team of policemen to effect the arrest.

They were said to be tormenting people in and around the town snatching their mobile handsets and other valuables.

The police gave their names as Isaac Frimpong, 26, Kofi Bio, 24, Jessica Asieduwaa, 23, Agyei Emmanuel and Agyeiwaa Kyere both 17.

A locally manufactured gun, six live cartridges, a smart mobile handset, six samsung batteries, and some phone bags and covers were retrieved from them during the arrest.

DSP Asiamah said the suspects have been tormenting citizens in the area, harming and snatching their valuables with women as their main targets.

He said the exercise followed several complaints by the public of the activities of the suspected robbers, who operated mainly in the new sites of the area.

DSP Asiamah appealed to the public to help police with information to enhance crime combat especially those living in the new sites.

