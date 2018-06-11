Ghana: Obengfo Granted Gh¢50,000 Bail

Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, the Chief Executive Officer of The Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, also known as Obengfo Hospital, was on Friday granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Accra Circuit Court "10" for allegedly operating an unlicensed health facility.

Presiding Judge, Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley-Quaye, said the sureties must be gainfully employed.

Dr. Obeng, who appeared in court for the first time to answer questions of two counts of practicing medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed medical facility, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Looking frail, the medical practitioner was accompanied by a physician from the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

During proceedings yesterday, counsel for accused, Nana Kofi Bekwei, wanted to halt proceedings over a motion he filed at the high court to stay proceedings but the judge noted that her hands were not tied as she had not received any order from the high court.

Meanwhile, Dr. Obeng-Andoh is facing a charge for murder of Ms. Stacy Ofei Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) before the Accra District Magistrate Court.

On Tuesday, June 5, the circuit court ordered the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to arraign Dr Obeng- Andoh on Friday, June 8.

This was after the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stephen Adjei announced in court that a letter signed by Dr Henrietta Christian of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital that the accused could not attend proceedings on grounds of ill-health.

According to the facts of the case, in July, investigations by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC) revealed that Dr Obeng-Andoh had failed to renew his annual registration to practice since 2003.

The GMDC, after further investigations, reported the matter to the police and on December 20, 2016, the police went to the Obengfo Hospital to arrest Dr Obeng-Andoh.

It said the police met him while performing certain medical procedures on someone.

Further investigations revealed the medical practitioner has also failed to register the facility where he operates as required by law.

Dr Obeng-Andoh was charged with the offences and was expected to appear before court on February 7, 2017, but he petitioned the Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to review the investigations against him.

Based on that, the facts stated that the court process was temporarily suspended and the docket was forwarded to the Attorney-General's Department for advice

The facts explained that the A-G gave its response on May 8, 2018 with a legal advice that all the charges leveled against him should be maintained.

Meanwhile, a police team and officers from the GMDC had visited the health facility at Weija and shut it down.