Ghana: 'NPP Must Learn From NDC Mistakes'

National Youth Organizer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dominic Kwesi Eduah, has encouraged party members to take a cue from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He noted that there were a lot of lessons to learn, especially from the NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings, who is always concerned the NDC party is losing its identity.

According to him, Jerry John Rawlings, in his recent address at the 39th anniversary durbar to mark the June 4 uprising, talked about the need to connect with the party grassroots and that is what should keep a party together.

On his vision for the NPP, Mr Eduah noted that the grassroots of the party must be respected.

"The job is underground and that is why former President Rawlings told the NDC that 'our party has almost become a clone of what the other side used to be. Elitism and gross display of affluence have almost engulfed us and as I stated in 2017, we are still at the crossroads'," he said.

"We should live with the grassroots. We should let the grassroots know we have not left them," he added.

Mr Kwesi Eduah reiterated the comments by Mr Rawlings should not be taken for granted and the NPP party should not leave the grassroots because they form a majority in the party.

The aspiring Youth Organiser explained that he has been working with the youth in the party since he was appointed as the Deputy Youth Organiser four years ago and will continue working with them at the grassroots.

On his achievements as Deputy Youth Organiser, he said he was very supportive to the then substantive National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, and together they chalked a lot of successes.

"I worked to make sure Sammy Awuku succeeds so I am part of his success." -3news.com