President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he is only going to meet leaders of the opposition political parties who will have made it through the Nomination Court.

Earlier this year, Mnangagwa proposed to meet opposition leaders, but the planned all political parties Indaba was put on hold after it emerged that 133 political parties had notified Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that they are going to contest in this year's polls.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections on the 30th of July and the meeting was meant to commit leaders to non-violence.

Addressing the ruling party women's wing last Thursday in Harare at the party's HQ, Mnangagwa said not all presidential candidates are going to make through the process.

"It is true that I am going to meet leaders of opposition political parties but I am waiting for the 14th of June because I don't think all political parties are going to succeed," he told the women's wing executive members.

"I am sure that we are not going to have more than 120 presidential candidates."

"After the 14th of June we will then know how many political parties are going to contest and that is the number of leaders that I will go with to the table to commit ourselves to non-violence and peaceful elections campaigns."

The president also urged the women to campaign for the ruling party peacefully.

"So go and mobilise people to vote for Zanu PF as it is the party that has the will of the people at heart, lets us show the world that our democracy has come of age," he said.

But on the proposed Indaba the opposition leaders have set pre-condition to attend; chief among them is that Mnangagwa must invite them as leader of Zanu PF party and not as President of the country.