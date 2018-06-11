Soyo — The chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), army general, António Egídio de Sousa Santos, expressed his satisfaction at the state of preparedness of the troops stationed in the municipalities border regions of the northern Zaire province (Angola) with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking to the staff of the 71st Motorized Infantry Brigade, as part of his 72-hour visit to Zaire province, where he checked the operation of the military barracks, FAA senior officers said that troops stationed in the border municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba and Nóqui have, in partnership with other related forces, fulfilled with zeal and dedication the defense and maintenance of the borders of this region with the neighboring country. "In all barracks where we passed, especially in the areas bordering the DRC, the troops are ready and with an acceptable state of mind for the accomplishment of their mission," he said.

He recalled that the defense of the motherland and national sovereignty should be reinforced every day, through classes of combative, political and patriotic preparedness, ensuring that there is cohesion within the Angolan Armed Forces for the guarantee of territorial integrity.

He also called on them to continue conserving the infrastructures that are made available to them, with a view to improving working conditions and the social well-being of the forces.