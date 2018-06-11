11 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Victims of Electic Shock Tragedy Identified

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

Three casual workers who died after a scaffold they were using to replace Shoprite banners fell on overhead powerline at Chichiri in Blantyre, have now been identified by their relatives.

The victims have been identified as Harold Chisakasa aged 30 of Mteya village T/A Ganya in Ntcheu who was residing in Ndirande township, Kriswell Jenda aged 25 of Ntala village T/A Mwambo in Zomba was residing in Kubaluti and Cromwell Billiati aged 29 of village Mpalare T/A Phambala in Ntcheu and was based at Chirimba township in Blantyre.

The three deceased were hired by William Mauya of William General Maintenance to replace the banners at Chichiri Shopping Mall in the city when they met their fate.

They were knocked down by electric shock after their scaffolding moved by the strong winds.

One victim, namely Victor Namweto aged 31 of Nakhoro village Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe, survived with serious fire burns and is receiving treatment at the Central Hospital (QUECH).

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has expressed shock at the loss of the three lives.

Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi advised the public to always involve the corporation when working near its infrastructures.

Malawi

Govt Unveils Strategy to Foil Killings of People With Albinism

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama has said Malawi Police has a six-point safety strategy to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.