11 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Striker Gabadinho Unveiled As Hope for Cancer Ambassador

Malawi and Bidvest Wits striker Gabadinho Mhango has been appointed as brand ambassador for the Hope for Cancer Foundation (Hocaf).

The footballer was unveiled in Blantyre on Friday at an event held at Ryalls Hotel where ex-Miss Malawi, Blandina Khondowe, the foundation's initiator said Gaba was the right personality for the position due to his hardworking spirit and fame.

"Gaba has a larger following and with the initiatives we have put in place to raise awareness about cancer, we believe he will be influential in helping us reach out to such masses," said Khondowe.

According to Hocaf, Mhango and Khondowe's partnership is ideal considering that both have overcome adverse challenges in life to become stars.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward said he was happy to be a part of the fight against cancer in Malawi and that as a footballer would love to reach out to people especially those facing social and health problems.

"A lot of people don't have the right information about so many diseases such as cancer. So to be part of this is something from my heart. I thank Hope for Cancer for choosing me in the campaigns to raise awareness for cancer," expressed the Premier Soccer League star.

Khondowe, a two-time breast cancer survivor, founded the Hocaf in 2015. This followed the establishment of her Think Pink Malawi initiative to raise awareness about cancer.

Her dream has been to establish a wellness facility which will be a one-stop centre for the management of cancer and provision of assistance in good nutrition as well as fitness as one way of fighting cancer.

