11 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: English Club Hail Malawi Star Laureen Ngwira - 'Bites Back After Painful Tooth Extraction'

Tagged:

Related Topics

English netball side Team Northumbria has hailed Malawi Queens towering defender Laureen Ngwira as the fibre to the team's revival campaign in their 58-47 win over Celtic Dragons last week despite having a painful tooth.

The former Tigresses player signed for the English club just three months ago and has so far won two Player-of-the-Match awards in three league matches.

In an article 'Northumbria star Ngwira bites back' posted on the club's website www.northumbriasport.com on Friday evening, club's coach Tearoha Keenan said Ngwira had a painful tooth extracted earlier in the week but was rearing to go and play.

"Keenan has hailed the impact of star import Laureen Ngwira after revealing the Malawi Queen played through the pain barrier to lead Team Northumbria to a third win of the season [against Dragons]," the article reads.

"Laureen was on antibiotics heading into the Dragons match last weekend and she was in a lot of pain. As soon as she came off the court, she had an ice pack on her face to reduce the swelling and it was clear she was extremely uncomfortable.

"But I needed her to play against Dragons and she emerged with the Player of the Match award. That is a measure of Laureen. Since she returned from the Commonwealth, she has performed consistently well and has been a big reason we have tightened things up at the defensive end. I think she has proved herself to be a real asset to [Northumbria] in a very short space of time," Keenan was quoted as saying.

Ngwira is now fit and well.

Malawi

Govt Unveils Strategy to Foil Killings of People With Albinism

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama has said Malawi Police has a six-point safety strategy to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.