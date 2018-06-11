11 June 2018

Malawi Unveil 6-Point Strategy to Foil Albino Ritual Killers

By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama has said Malawi Police has a six-point safety strategy to foil abduction and albino ritual killing in the country.

In a ministerial statement presenter in Parliament in Lilongwe on Fridayon the status of cases handled by the Malawi Police related to attacks on persons living with albinism, Chazama said the strategies include planting informants across the country who will provide police with tips on criminal syndicate.

Chazama said government has embarked on the strategies to ensure greater safety for people living with albinism while they enjoy their normal interactions with their community members.

The minister said community leaders will also be involved in the strategy.

In his contribution, Member of Parliament for Mulanje South Bon Kalindo suggested that people living with albinism be given their own, well-guarded village.

Kalindo said his suggestion for safe albino villages was an idea he learnt during a recent visit to Mongolia, in China, where those ostracised for their skin pigmentation problems live in special villages.

But Chazama said it was improper to isolate any group of people, even if it were for security reasons.

