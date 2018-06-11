11 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: DP Ruto Throws Racist Slur At Chinese Contractor - Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

Deputy President William Ruto used a racist slur to describe a Chinese contractor who is working on a road in Kwale county.

Ruto described the Chinese contractor as "mtu wa macho madogo madogo", an offensive reference to epicanthic folds (skin folds covering the corners of the eyes) of the mongoloid race.

The DP was unveiling the construction of the Kidimu-Shimoni-Majoreni-Vanga-Lunga Lunga road on Monday.

DP Ruto amuses locals in Kwale when he describes the contractor assigned to build Shimoni-Lunga Lunga-Vanga road.

Ruto has been on a tour of Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties since Friday.

Coast politicians allied to National Super Alliance (Nasa) have vowed to continue supporting Mr Ruto's bid for the 2022 presidential bid despite threats from their affiliate parties.

The lawmakers, majority of them from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said no amount of threats will stop them from supporting Mr Ruto.

Led by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, the lawmakers said they are simply extending a handshake initiated by Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.