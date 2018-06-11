Deputy President William Ruto used a racist slur to describe a Chinese contractor who is working on a road in Kwale county.

Ruto described the Chinese contractor as "mtu wa macho madogo madogo", an offensive reference to epicanthic folds (skin folds covering the corners of the eyes) of the mongoloid race.

The DP was unveiling the construction of the Kidimu-Shimoni-Majoreni-Vanga-Lunga Lunga road on Monday.

DP Ruto amuses locals in Kwale when he describes the contractor assigned to build Shimoni-Lunga Lunga-Vanga road.

Ruto has been on a tour of Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties since Friday.

Coast politicians allied to National Super Alliance (Nasa) have vowed to continue supporting Mr Ruto's bid for the 2022 presidential bid despite threats from their affiliate parties.

The lawmakers, majority of them from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said no amount of threats will stop them from supporting Mr Ruto.

Led by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, the lawmakers said they are simply extending a handshake initiated by Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.